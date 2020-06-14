Barbara Ann (Bowers) Taylor
Barbara Ann (Bowers) Taylor, 74, passed away on January 7, 2020 at her home in St. George, Utah. Barbara is survived by her husband, Glen; sister, Margaret Bowers (Jack) Loney; brother, William (Elizabeth) Bowers, Jr.
Family and friends my gather at Reeb Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until the memorial service begins at 6:30 p.m. The family request memorial donations to the American Heart Association or the ASPCA.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.