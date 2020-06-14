Barbara Ann (Bowers) Taylor
Barbara Ann (Bowers) Taylor

Barbara Ann (Bowers) Taylor, 74, passed away on January 7, 2020 at her home in St. George, Utah. Barbara is survived by her husband, Glen; sister, Margaret Bowers (Jack) Loney; brother, William (Elizabeth) Bowers, Jr.

Family and friends my gather at Reeb Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until the memorial service begins at 6:30 p.m. The family request memorial donations to the American Heart Association or the ASPCA.

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
