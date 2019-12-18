|
Barbara "Barb" Ann Topping
September 9, 1937 to December 15, 2019
Barbara was born in Ottawa, OH to Frank and Loretta Borer. She was a graduate of St. Peter and Paul Catholic High School in Ottawa.
Barbara married and had 5 daughters and 1 son. After her first marriage ended, Barb met the true love of her life, Richard Topping. They married in 1974 and moved to West Toledo, where they lived for many years. They were married 45 years.
Barb was a true believer in giving back and volunteerism. She volunteered for many years for Old Newsboys Association, Toledo Symphony League, Toledo Botanical Gardens and Toledo Day Nursery. Barb was also active as a volunteer for the Lucas County Democratic party, and was a member of the West Toledo Democratic Women's Association. Barb received many accolades for her volunteer work.
Preceding her in death are parents Frank and Loretta Borer; brothers, Charles and Gerald Borer; sister, Jane Winklejohn; stepson, Stephen Topping; sisters in law, Rose Rorer, Jeanine Borer, Jean Brahier; brothers in law, Bud Winklejohn and Stanly Brahier.
Surviving are her husband, Richard Topping; children, Laura, Teresa, Judy, Pam, Steve Johnson, Melissa (Jeff) Miller; stepdaughter, Pamela (Gary) Kile; daughter in law, Kathy Shortridge; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; sister, Kathleen (Robert) Flanagan; brother, John (Lou Ann) Borer, and many nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be Thursday, December 19th from 4-8 p.m. at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. The funeral will begin at Coyle at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 20th at St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be given to Old Newsboys Association, Toledo Symphony League, or to a .
Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019