Barbara Ann Williams
07/27/1936 - 07/22/2020
Barbara Ann Williams, 83, of Whitehouse, OH, passed away July 22, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born in the home on National Avenue in Toledo on July 27, 1936, to Richard and Berenice (Cherry) Battig. On April 8, 1955, she married her other half, Vernon "Ken", which began their Barbie and Ken beach life together.
Her family finds peace in knowing it's pretty awesome to let old age be the thing that takes you. She's pain free and back together as Grandma and Grandpa; knowing also that Aaron T. Fellers was waiting at the stair way to heaven assisting her into grandpa's open arms ascending with love, class and grace.
Many memories of Grandma include Christmas' downstairs with the fire place roaring, as all of her family opened presents (total chaos--lol)…Halloween Trick-or-Treating…Thanksgiving and Easter dinners with enough food to feed the neighborhood…plates of her spaghetti bigger than your head…painting ceramics…birthday cards full of quarters taped to the inside. Let's not forget the infamous RV and split decision trips to get away.
Barbara volunteered at Whitehouse Elementary School as a librarian. She loved her grandchildren, most of all, Days of Our Lives, ceramics, crossword puzzles and vacationing with as many family members as possible in Florida.
Barbara is survived by her children, Richard, Michael, Cynthia Fellers, Diana (Rob) Liaeff, Scott, Kevin (Lisa), Matthew and Colette (Sam) Swarthout; 21 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Her brother, Kenneth (Pat) Battig, Ken's side truly considered as brothers and sisters, Donald, Jewell (Tom), Gale (John) and Lois (Bob); and many nieces and nephews. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Ken of 57 years in 2012; her parents; daughter-in-law, Jackie and son-in-law, Aaron, and others.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday, July 27, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence Street, Whitehouse, OH. Funeral Services will follow at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
.
Donations are at the discretion of your choice.
We know you and Grandpa are sitting together beachside, watching all the sunrises and sunsets.