Barbara Ann Zatko
Barbara Ann Zatko passed away on May 12, 2020. She was born November 23, 1937, to Helen (Thomas) Benedict and Frank Benedict. She was married for 62 years to John P. Zatko and he survives. She had 3 children: daughter, Mary-Lynne Seferian; and sons, John D. (Helen) and David J. (Colleen) Zatko. Barb was a very devoted wife and a wonderful mother/grandmother. She has 9 grandchildren, Eric, Micheal and Christopher Seferian, Emily, Noah and Jacob Zatko, and Mary-Lynne, Lora and Matthew Zatko; and 3 great-grandchildren, Kya, Mila and Brayden Seferian. She is also survived by her brother, Lawerence "Benny" Benedict.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary-Lynne Seferian; parents, Helen and Frank Benedict; and sisters in law, Beth Jane Benedict and Paulette Pirolli.
Donations in Barbara's name can be sent to St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Oregon, OH. A special thanks to the great caring staff at SKLD Perrysburg and staff of hospice for all of their kindness and assistance. Online condolences may be left at hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.