|
|
Barbara "Bonnie" Atkin Spiess
Barbara "Bonnie" Atkin Spiess, 78, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, in her home of almost 50 years in Sylvania, Ohio. She was born on February 7, 1942, to Jeanie Brooks Atkin and Morris Irving Atkin in Cleveland, Ohio, where she grew up. She graduated Brush High School in 1959. At a young age she learned to twirl a baton and went on to be an accomplished majorette.
Bonnie was a proud graduate of The Ohio State University and member of the sorority Alpha Epsilon Phi. Bonnie went on to her earn her Masters Degree in Early Childhood Development from The University of Toledo.
Her career in education started with Washington Local Schools from 1963 – 1967 and concluded with her distinguished tenure in the Springfield Local School District from 1977 until her retirement in 2004. During this time Bonnie counseled elementary students at Crissey, Holland, Holloway and Dorr as well as middle school students at Springfield.
Bonnie and her late husband Jack were very active supporters of many animal causes. Greyhound rescue and adoption became a passion and they saved and improved the lives of countless rescued greyhounds.
Bonnie enjoyed her summers with family and friends on Round Lake in Manitou Beach, Michigan.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John "Jack" Spiess; stepson, Michael Spiess and both of her parents. Bonnie is survived by her stepsons, David (Sue), Rick (Renee), Tom Spiess and her children, Risa Dorf-Brooks (Scott), Robb, Matt (Michelle Jackson) Dorf and her brother, Lawrence "Larry" Atkin (Ann Wasserman).
She was blessed with 6 grandchildren she adored, Tim Spiess (Kristi), Laura Kelley (Jason), Bryan Spiess, Kristin Oesterreich (Weston), Kaden and Landry Dorf.
Additionally, she leaves 3 great granddaughters, Caroline and Ella Spiess and Mikiyah Kelley, that brought her amazing joy
The family welcomes donations as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers to either Humane Ohio, a local charity she supported at 3131 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo, OH 43613, or The Red Cross of Toledo, where she had volunteered weekly in her retirement at 1111 Research Drive, Toledo, OH 43614.
Memorial Services will be held at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main St., Sylvania, OH 43560, on Saturday, March 7th. Visitation from 10:00 AM – 12:00 noon with a Service to immediately follow. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020