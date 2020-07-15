Barbara B. KaplinBarbara B. Kaplin, age 91, died Saturday July 11, 2020 in her home. She was born on May 16, 1929 in Toledo to Henry and Beatrice (Rosenbloom) Bloch.Preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Kaplin; son, Richard L. Kaplin, Jr. and daughter, Susan B. Goldstein.Surviving is her son, William D. Kaplin and his wife, Cassandra; sister, Joan Adams, and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:30 p.m. at the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. 43615.Services will be private.The family requests no flowers or memorial donations at this time and will announce in the near future where donations may be directed.