Barbara C. Coon Shible
1955-2019
Barb was a Toledo native, who also loved living in the Sunshine State, died unexpectedly on May 28. She is survived by her two daughters, two grandsons, two brothers, and many friends and extended family. She could be the life of the party and could lift your spirits with her smile. Please join us in celebrating her life and sharing memories on Saturday, June 8 at Ansberg-West Funeral Home in Toledo, Ohio from 12-3 with a prayer service at 3:00. Peanut M&M's and margaritas to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to NAMI Toledo or the Toledo Humane Society. Condolences For Barb's family may be expressed online at
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 5, 2019