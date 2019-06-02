Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Barb was a Toledo native, who also loved living in the Sunshine State, died unexpectedly on May 28. She is survived by her two daughters, two grandsons, two brothers, and many friends and extended family. She could be the life of the party and could lift your spirits with her smile. Please join us in celebrating her life and sharing memories on Saturday, June 8 at Ansberg-West Funeral Home in Toledo, Ohio from 12-3 with a prayer service at 3:00. Peanut M&M's and margaritas to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to NAMI Toledo or the Toledo Humane Society. Condolences For Barb's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 5, 2019
