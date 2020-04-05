|
Barbara Calvin Abbey
Barbara was born July 30, 1926 in Alameda, California and passed away peacefully in Naples, Florida, on March 29, 2020. Her parents, Elizabeth and Clyde Calvin raised Barbara and her brother, David, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. While attending college at Cleveland School of Art she met Dan Abbey, who she later married. Together they had five boys, all born in Toledo, Ohio: Nelson (Christine), Robert (Mary Beth), Alexander, Malcolm, and Lee.
Barbara was a commercial artist and model in her early career in Toledo. In the 1960s Barbara joined Dan on many international business trips. They decided to move their family from Perrysburg, Ohio to Europe. They lived in Switzerland, Paris, and later in Spain for many years.
Barbara enjoyed social gatherings and parties wherever they went. She was a woman of many talents. She loved fishing, hunting, golf, skiing, and games of all sorts. She especially enjoyed having family and friends play cards. She was a champion backgammon player and at age 93 was still outsmarting her opponents.
In addition to Toledo, Ohio, the family also had roots at Pelee Island, Canada where they had a cottage. Barbara first visited Pelee with her father on a fishing trip when she was 12 years old. Over the next 80 years Barbara and her family spent many memorable summers there. It was a favorite family gathering place and it is where Barbara nursed Dan during his final months.
Barbara's last few years were spent in Florida where she made new friends, including her devoted companion, Jim Smith.
Barbara had three surviving sons, Nelson, Robert, and Malcolm. She had five grandchildren, Sean, Matt, Kevin, Will, and Ellie; her great-grandchildren include, Torin, Sebastian, Greyson, and Harper.
This extended family continues to reunite every summer at Pelee Island, a tradition that Barbara started.
The family sincerely thanks Barbara's cousin Judy Hammond and Jim Smith for their loving care and support.
The family will have a private burial in Perrysburg, Ohio.
