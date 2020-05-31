Barbara Carter Daley
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Carter Daley

Barbara Eileen Carter Daley passed away on May 25, 2020, in Oregon, Ohio.

Barb was born on December 7, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio, to Conrad Floyd and Julia K. (Hoover) Carter.

Barb was a 1954 graduate of Central Catholic High School and graduated magna cum laude in 1958 from Mary Manse College. At both institutions Barb was awarded the Bishop's Cross, a distinction given to just one class member.

Upon graduation, Barb taught 11th grade English at St. Ursula Academy from 1958 through 1960.

Married on April 18, 1960, to Richard L. Daley, they started a family and Barb dedicated herself to their raising and care.

She fostered her love of letters by becoming a much-published freelance writer, contributing to multiple local and national publications. She published interviews with interesting local people, stories of her family history, and Toledo-area history pieces for the monthly magazine Bend of the River.

In 1976 (with the assistance of Eileen Morrissey Hudgin) she wrote A Benediction to Mankind, the history of Mary Manse Alumni Association.

From 1981-89 she was publicity writer for Central Catholic High School, producing the Scarlet & Gray newsletter.

Barb held leadership and membership positions in the Toledo Diocesan Liturgical Commission, the Toledo chapter of Kappa Gamma Pi, and the Mary Manse Alumni Association. She was the first lay director of the Ursuline Associates.

A lifelong Catholic, Barb and Dick belonged to Rosary Cathedral parish for 26 years, during which time she wrote a tour book for the cathedral. Later they belonged to Corpus Christi University Parish.

Barb loved reading, listening to music, gardening, cooking, baking, knitting, walking in Toledo metroparks, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, her sister Virginia's extended family, and their beloved Potluck Group.

Barb is survived by her children, Thomas, Margaret (Dave) Atkinson, Ann (Rick) Smrekar, and Sheila (Bill) Cook; grandchildren, Tom, Ben, Nick, and Hannah Cook, Claire and Charlie Smrekar; her sister, Virginia Carter Smith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 57 years, Richard; and her parents.

The family wants to especially thank the staff at The Gardens of St. Francis (formerly Sacred Heart Home of the Little Sisters of the Poor) for their compassionate care over the past seven years. Nurses, aides, staff, and spiritual directors cared for her as if she were their own family member.

Another special thank-you to the Neurology team at ProMedica – Dr. Lawrence Elmer; Mary (Molly) Scott, CNP; and social workers Kristen Schuchmann and Lisa Keaton for their care as Barb dealt with Parkinson's Disease.

Services and interment will be private. A funeral mass will be held at a later date. Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please view Barb's Memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Ursuline Sisters of Toledo (www.ursulinecenter.org) or to Catholic Relief Services (www.crs.org).

Her Irish eyes smile and shine brightly.

Ubi caritas et amor, Deus ibi est.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved