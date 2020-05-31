Barbara Carter Daley
Barbara Eileen Carter Daley passed away on May 25, 2020, in Oregon, Ohio.
Barb was born on December 7, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio, to Conrad Floyd and Julia K. (Hoover) Carter.
Barb was a 1954 graduate of Central Catholic High School and graduated magna cum laude in 1958 from Mary Manse College. At both institutions Barb was awarded the Bishop's Cross, a distinction given to just one class member.
Upon graduation, Barb taught 11th grade English at St. Ursula Academy from 1958 through 1960.
Married on April 18, 1960, to Richard L. Daley, they started a family and Barb dedicated herself to their raising and care.
She fostered her love of letters by becoming a much-published freelance writer, contributing to multiple local and national publications. She published interviews with interesting local people, stories of her family history, and Toledo-area history pieces for the monthly magazine Bend of the River.
In 1976 (with the assistance of Eileen Morrissey Hudgin) she wrote A Benediction to Mankind, the history of Mary Manse Alumni Association.
From 1981-89 she was publicity writer for Central Catholic High School, producing the Scarlet & Gray newsletter.
Barb held leadership and membership positions in the Toledo Diocesan Liturgical Commission, the Toledo chapter of Kappa Gamma Pi, and the Mary Manse Alumni Association. She was the first lay director of the Ursuline Associates.
A lifelong Catholic, Barb and Dick belonged to Rosary Cathedral parish for 26 years, during which time she wrote a tour book for the cathedral. Later they belonged to Corpus Christi University Parish.
Barb loved reading, listening to music, gardening, cooking, baking, knitting, walking in Toledo metroparks, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, her sister Virginia's extended family, and their beloved Potluck Group.
Barb is survived by her children, Thomas, Margaret (Dave) Atkinson, Ann (Rick) Smrekar, and Sheila (Bill) Cook; grandchildren, Tom, Ben, Nick, and Hannah Cook, Claire and Charlie Smrekar; her sister, Virginia Carter Smith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 57 years, Richard; and her parents.
The family wants to especially thank the staff at The Gardens of St. Francis (formerly Sacred Heart Home of the Little Sisters of the Poor) for their compassionate care over the past seven years. Nurses, aides, staff, and spiritual directors cared for her as if she were their own family member.
Another special thank-you to the Neurology team at ProMedica – Dr. Lawrence Elmer; Mary (Molly) Scott, CNP; and social workers Kristen Schuchmann and Lisa Keaton for their care as Barb dealt with Parkinson's Disease.
Services and interment will be private. A funeral mass will be held at a later date. Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please view Barb's Memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Ursuline Sisters of Toledo (www.ursulinecenter.org) or to Catholic Relief Services (www.crs.org).
Her Irish eyes smile and shine brightly.
Ubi caritas et amor, Deus ibi est.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.