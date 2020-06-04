(News story) Barbara Carter Daley, a freelance writer whose turns of phrase in such publications as The Blade's Toledo Magazine brought readers to bygone eras and corners of personal history, died May 25 in Gardens of St. Francis in Oregon. She was 84.
The cause was heart problems along with complications of Parkinson's disease, her daughter Meg Atkinson said. She lived at the facility, the former Sacred Heart Home, for about seven years.
She and her late husband, Richard, former Sylvania Township residents, lived for many years on Kevin Place in central Toledo.
Starting in the early 1970s, Mrs. Daley channeled her interest in Toledo past and in her share of that past into her writing. She was a longtime contributor to the regional history magazine, Bend of the River.
Her articles for Toledo Magazine included a 1974 piece on the Toledo Women's Suffrage Association founded more than a century earlier and such persistent members as Emma Ashley, Sarah S. Bissell, and Rosa Segur.
In May, 1977, she wrote, "I've just turned 41, and I'm surprisingly grateful for it."
The article continued with reminiscences others born in the 1930s and reared in the '40s might share. She recalled aromas from the neighborhood near St. Ann's School unknown in postwar suburbia - the spicy cinnamon rolls baking at Sherlock's on Detroit Avenue, but "the sooty smell of coal smoke from the train tracks nearby, or ... the heavy smell of Red Man tobacco coming from the factory behind Swayne Field."
She began an article about her husband's childhood, "The conversation at our dinner table is sometimes lopsided. How can I, a simple city girl, compete with the memories of my husband, a second-generation Irishman who grew up in a jail?"
The kicker followed: Her husband's father was elected Allen County sheriff in 1936, and the new family home was attached to the county jail.
Writing seemed to come naturally, her daughter Meg said. She had a total grasp of grammar, and in her subject matter she found a niche.
"The style she had was very straightforward. She know how to make the information interesting," daughter Meg said.
Her daughter Ann Smrekar added: "When you write, as she did, it's a passion, it's a need, a way to express yourself, a way to learn, but also to teach."
A 1954 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Mrs. Daley from 1981-89 was a writer for the school's alumni publication, Scarlet & Gray.
"Central laid the foundation for her to do whatever she wanted to do," daughter Meg said.
She was born Dec. 7, 1935, to Julia and Conrad Floyd Carter. After Central Catholic, she went to the former Mary Manse College, receiving a bachelor's degree in 1958. She taught 11th grade English at St. Ursula Academy for two years afterward.
Mrs. Daley was active in Kappa Gamma Pi, the Catholic college graduate honor society, the Catholic Diocese of Toledo's liturgical commission, and the Mary Manse Alumni Association. She cowrote a history of the association She was a former lay director of the Ursuline Associates.
She and her husband had been members of Rosary Cathedral parish and later of Corpus Christi University Parish.
She and Richard Daley married April 18, 1960. He died March 22, 2017.
Surviving are her son, Thomas Daley; daughters Margaret Atkinson, Ann Daley Smreka, and Sheila Cook; sister, Virginia Carter Smith, and six grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held later. Arrangements are by Coyle Funeral home.
The family suggests tributes to the Ursuline Sisters of Toledo or Catholic Relief Services.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 4, 2020.