1/
Barbara Colbert Wilson Coon
1932-10-26 - 2020-10-19
Barbara Colbert Wilson Coon was born October 26, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio. She died October 19, 2020 of natural causes in the comfort of her daughter's home. Barbara was born to James Morgan Wilson and Laurel Beatrice Colbert in Toledo, OH. Barbara graduated from Devilbiss High school and attended Miami University.

Barbara was a Docent at the Toledo Museum of Art for over 25 years, and volunteered at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. She was also a member of St. Timothy's Church in Perrysburg, Ohio. Barbara's love of competion in bridge, tennis, paddle, and flower arranging shows was equal to her love of family, faith, community and friendship.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Coon Jr, (married 55 years); son, Robert R. Coon III; daughter, Vivian Alice Coon; and sister, Millie Fritch. Barbara is survived by her half brother, James Wilson; son, David Coon; daughter, Barbara Florence, and 3 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Toledo Museum of Art.


Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
