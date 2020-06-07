Barbara Crittenden
Barbara Crittenden

Barbara Crittenden, age 83, departed this life May 27, 2020 at Regency Hospital with family at her side. Barbara attended Scott High School. She worked as a care giver and at The Toledo Laundry. Barbara enjoyed Church, bingo and Family, and has never met a stranger. Barbara is survived by daughter, Phyllis Patrick; granddaughters, Barbara Patrick and Shaunta Patrick and eleven great grandchildren.

Services will be held, June 9, 2020 at The House Of Day, located at 2550 Nebraska. Visitation is at Noon. Home-going services will be immediately following 1:00 p.m.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
