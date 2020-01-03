|
|
Barbara DelCampo
Barbara Jean DelCampo, age 77 of Grand Rapids, Ohio passed away at home on December 31, 2019 surrounded by her family after a 3-year courageous battle with lung cancer. Her family meant everything to her. Barbara was employed at the Sautter Food Center for 17 years, retiring many years ago to spend time with her many grandchildren and doing her hobbies of ceramics, bowling, and coloring. She will be truly and dearly missed. Barbara is survived by her husband Thomas of 53 years; children, Jeannette (Tony) Tolles, Tami Billups, Mary (Darrel) Voss, Kelly (Eric) Cox, Robert (Lisa) DelCampo, Tony DelCampo; 20 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; sister, Judy (Frank) Haupricht; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Tim & Shelley; and several nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Geraldine; brothers, John & David; stepmother Lois, and sister-in-law Janice. Visitation for Barbara will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 24084 W. Second Street, Grand Rapids, Ohio. Funeral Services for Barbara will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be gifted to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio. Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Barbara's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 3, 2020