Barbara E. Brenner
Barbara E. Brenner, age 79, passed away peacefully, in the early morning of September 15, 2019, of a rare blood disorder, at the U of M Hospital, in Ann Arbor, MI. She was born Barbara E. Fink on August 28, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio, the first child of Harry and Sylvia Fink. Barbara attended Old Orchard Elementary School during her early years and finished her education at DeVilbiss High Scool and graduated in 1958 . Barbara continued her studies in the fine arts at Toledo University, Miami University-Coral Cables and the San Francisco Art Institute, where she was an assistant to two art professors. It was here that she earned a BFA and MFA in painting. After graduating, she was asked to be a representative for the Ching Dynasty Art Collection, in which she organized and conducted lectures, throughout the United States. Barbara's personal paintings were subject to many solo and groups exhibitions. She won first prize at an MFA exhibition that was held at the art institute. Other paintings of hers have been purchased by corporate and private collectors.
Survivors include sisters, Suzan Bach (Bob) of Hawaii, Janet Fink of Toledo; niece, Chelsea (Max); nephew, Jeremy Bach (Georginia); great nieces, Sara, Julia and Naomi Bach, newly born Marlowe Manesh; cousins, Shelly (Dan) Schaefer, Lynne Gaines (Ron); good friend, Stephen Loomis and her ex husband, Irv Brenner. Barbara had a special love for her fur-baby niece, Hazel. Barbara was preceded in death by both her parents.
The family will be having a private memorial service honoring Barbara's request. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Toledo Museum of Art, an Autism charity, an animal shelter or a .
Published in The Blade on Sept. 18, 2019