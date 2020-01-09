|
|
Barbara E. (DeWitt) Ford
In a world graced with many superlative mothers, Barbara E. Ford stood out. During her time among us, she was a passionate champion of education, a determined contributor to her community and, above all else, an extraordinary mother: selfless, tireless, encouraging and inspiring. Her exceptional story came to its bittersweet conclusion - its denouement, as she would have instructed - at the age of 70 in her home in Delta, during the early morning of Tuesday, January 7, 2020. At her side during her final hours were all of her immediate family and grandchildren. A farmer's daughter and proud of it, she was born in Wauseon on August 2, 1949 to the late Harlan DeWitt and Bernice (Payne) DeWitt. She graduated from Delta High School in 1967, where she met her loving husband, Michael S. Ford. They were married on February 17, 1968. Together they raised 5 boys, while she earned both her bachelor's and master's degrees from Toledo University. For over 35 years, Barb taught English and Reading with the Toledo Public Schools, before retiring in 2010. In 1983, she and Mike returned to Delta, where Barb dedicated her relentlessly positive energy to countless civic responsibilities, including a period as President of the . Pike-Delta-York School Board. Upon retiring, Barb enjoyed her grandchildren, travelled the world, and continued her lifelong hobbies of gardening and reading. She was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon. Along with her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her infant son David and brother Richard DeWitt. She is survived by her husband Michael; sons Stephen (Ludmila) Ford, Jeffrey (Ana) Ford, Michael (Jessica) Ford, Gregory Ford, and Timothy (Meredith) Ford; grandchildren, Ian, Gabriela, Lucas, Victor, Livia, Bruno, Elizabeth, Abigail, Sophia, Eloise, Lucille, Patrick and Frances Ford; and sister, Margaret Lehman. Friends and family will be received at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11th at Valleywood Golf Club, 13501 Airport Highway in Swanton, Ohio. A celebration of life will follow immediately thereafter at that location. Private interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta, at a later date. Barb believed deeply in the importance of both reading and community. In lieu of flowers, the family therefore requests that memorial contributions be given in her memory to Delta Public Library, 402 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020