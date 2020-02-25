Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Barbara E. Staffan


1936 - 2020
Barbara E. Staffan Obituary
Barbara E. Staffan

Barbara E. Staffan, 83, of Walbridge, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born on November 28, 1936 to Glenn and Helen (Bossard) Jackson. She worked for Montgomery Wards for 26 years and retired in 2006.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 57 years, Richard "Dick" Staffan; daughter, Christie (Bill) Plummer; step-children, Richard Staffan and Brenda (Brian) Sipes; grandchildren, Kyle Gomer, Kelli Bring, and Jason Baker, three great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Barbara's name are asked to consider the . Online condolences may be left at

www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
