Barbara E. Staffan
Barbara E. Staffan, 83, of Walbridge, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born on November 28, 1936 to Glenn and Helen (Bossard) Jackson. She worked for Montgomery Wards for 26 years and retired in 2006.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 57 years, Richard "Dick" Staffan; daughter, Christie (Bill) Plummer; step-children, Richard Staffan and Brenda (Brian) Sipes; grandchildren, Kyle Gomer, Kelli Bring, and Jason Baker, three great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020