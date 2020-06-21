Barbara E. (Parsil) Thomas
1955 - 2020
Barbara E. Thomas (Parsil)

Barbara Ellen Thomas (Parsil), 64, of Curtice, Ohio, passed away at Bay Park Community Hospital on Thursday, June 18, 2020 with her loving husband by her side. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 9, 1955 to Thomas and Bernice (Hilditch) Parsil. After graduating high school Barbara would go on to work at several restaurants most recently at the Genoa McDonald's. She enjoyed watching T.V. soap operas and science fiction. She also had a passion for traveling whenever she could. What she loved most was spending time with her husband and daughter.

Surviving is her husband of 41 years, David; daughter, Sarah Ann Thomas; and 10 siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Linda Magsig-Macintyre.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Monday, June 22, 2020 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:15 and will process to St. Ignatius Church, 212 N. Stadium, Oregon, Ohio for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in Barbara's name may be directed to St. Ignatius Church.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
JUN
23
Prayer Service
10:15 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
JUN
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Aunt Bernice and Barb at the Hilditch Reunion, 7/13/14. So fun!
Dee Beins-Carew
Family
June 20, 2020
Barb was one of my truest, longest & dearest friends.
We had so many good times, belly laughs, and long deep conversations.
It didn't matter how far apart we were, or how long we went between visits or talks; we could just pick back up where we left off.
I will forever cherish her friendship, love, kindness, and memory deep in my heart.
Never have I known a finer woman.
Fly high on your golden wings my dear friend; always know I will keep you in my heart.
Friends forever & ever.......
Love, Robyn
Robyn Belknap
Friend
June 19, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dee Beins-Carew
