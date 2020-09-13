Barbara Earls
11-12-1955 - 09-10-2020
Barbara J. Earls, age 64, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly September 10, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. Born November 12, 1955 in Shelby Ohio to the late Byron and Rosemary (Sifferlin) Bricker. Retired from Associated Anesthesiologist of Toledo in 2002 .
Preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael. Survived by her Husband, Don; children, Ashley and Jamie (James); grandchildren, Kole and Cooper.
The family will receive guests from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4150 West Laskey Road, Toledo (419)473-0300. A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main Street, Sylvania. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
