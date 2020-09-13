1/1
Barbara Earls
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Earls

11-12-1955 - 09-10-2020

Barbara J. Earls, age 64, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly September 10, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. Born November 12, 1955 in Shelby Ohio to the late Byron and Rosemary (Sifferlin) Bricker. Retired from Associated Anesthesiologist of Toledo in 2002 .

Preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael. Survived by her Husband, Don; children, Ashley and Jamie (James); grandchildren, Kole and Cooper.

The family will receive guests from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4150 West Laskey Road, Toledo (419)473-0300. A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main Street, Sylvania. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Share a message for Barbara's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home Northwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 11, 2020
Donnie my heart is so full as you lost Your Barb. She was such a good person. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. God bless love Betty Ann
Betty Lloyd
Family
September 11, 2020
Ashley,

I'm so sorry to learn about the death of your Mom! You and the boys are in my thoughts and prayers!

Nancy Brown
Nancy Brown
Teacher
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved