|
|
Barbara Ellen Deweese
Barbara Ellen Deweese, 66, of Toledo, OH, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born September 17, 1953, in Big Rapids, MI, to Glenn and Wynn (Jones) Green, who both preceded her in death.
Barbara raised four daughters and worked as an LPN and continued her career as a Dental Office Manager.
Barbara loved to go to the casino (Especially Turtle Creek) and play slots, enjoyed shopping, garage sales, scrap booking but most of all she was a proud loving grandmother.
Left to cherish Barbara's memory are her daughters, Tracy Deweese, Kendra Trumbull, Erica (Tom) Cutcher, Andrea Deweese; grandchildren, Jason, Ian, Carson, Brayden; siblings, Marianne Bartlett, Terry (Dawn), Charles, and Mike Green.
Friends may join the family for visitation at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . On line condolences may be left at
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020