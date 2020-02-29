Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560

Barbara Ellen Deweese


1953 - 2020
Barbara Ellen Deweese Obituary
Barbara Ellen Deweese

Barbara Ellen Deweese, 66, of Toledo, OH, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born September 17, 1953, in Big Rapids, MI, to Glenn and Wynn (Jones) Green, who both preceded her in death.

Barbara raised four daughters and worked as an LPN and continued her career as a Dental Office Manager.

Barbara loved to go to the casino (Especially Turtle Creek) and play slots, enjoyed shopping, garage sales, scrap booking but most of all she was a proud loving grandmother.

Left to cherish Barbara's memory are her daughters, Tracy Deweese, Kendra Trumbull, Erica (Tom) Cutcher, Andrea Deweese; grandchildren, Jason, Ian, Carson, Brayden; siblings, Marianne Bartlett, Terry (Dawn), Charles, and Mike Green.

Friends may join the family for visitation at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . On line condolences may be left at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
