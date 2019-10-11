|
|
Barbara Ellen Roadarmel
Barbara Ellen Roadarmel, 71, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at Dublin Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. She was born on September 12, 1948 in Toledo, Ohio to Donald and Barbara Klotz Roadarmel.
She was a 1966 graduate of Clay High School, Oregon, Ohio. Barb was baptized, confirmed, and married in Trinity Episcopal Church, Toledo, Ohio. She retired as an Administrative Assistant from Broad Street Presbyterian Church, where she remained a member. Previously she had worked at Delta Dental (Columbus), Davis Besse, Toledo Sports Arena, along with various other places.
Barb is survived by three loving daughters, Barbara Comeaux, Alicia (Dan) Russell, and Marie Miller (Richard Bird). Her grandchildren were the loves of her life: Austin (Alysa) Como, Katie Russell, Natalie and Brooklynn Miller; 3 great -grandchildren, Mackenzie, Journee, and Logan Como,;her sister Hollis Sobb; her brother Paul (Brenda) Roadarmel; and sister-in-law Brenda Roadarmel; many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Roadarmel.
Barb loved people. Helping people came naturally to her.
Her creativity and love showed in the crafts she made and the people whose lives she touched. A Service of Remembrance for Barb will be held at Broad Street Presbyterian Church, Columbus, on Sunday, October 13 at 1:30 p.m.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 11, 2019