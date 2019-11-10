|
|
Barbara Ellen Taylor
Barbara Ellen Taylor, age 66, of Waterville, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 24,1953 to the late John W. and Helen M. Taylor.
Barbara started volunteering when she was 22 years old, and attend multiple volunteer programs through Mercy. She had the opportunity to travel through the programs she served, going to Florida and Washington D.C. to name a few. On her free time Barbara enjoyed watching T.V. and recording old movies with her VCR. She loved scrap booking tabloids and spending relaxing afternoons fishing.
Left to cherish Barbara's memory is her brother John R. Taylor; and nieces, Lisa, Lynn, and Lori. Preceding Barbara in death is her brother Joe Bodnar.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made out to the Sight Center.
Friends will be received, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 West Laskey Road Toledo, Ohio 43623. Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 Noon at the Funeral Home with interment following at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
To share memories and condolences with Barbara's family please visit our website.
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019