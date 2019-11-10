Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ellen Taylor


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ellen Taylor Obituary
Barbara Ellen Taylor

Barbara Ellen Taylor, age 66, of Waterville, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 24,1953 to the late John W. and Helen M. Taylor.

Barbara started volunteering when she was 22 years old, and attend multiple volunteer programs through Mercy. She had the opportunity to travel through the programs she served, going to Florida and Washington D.C. to name a few. On her free time Barbara enjoyed watching T.V. and recording old movies with her VCR. She loved scrap booking tabloids and spending relaxing afternoons fishing.

Left to cherish Barbara's memory is her brother John R. Taylor; and nieces, Lisa, Lynn, and Lori. Preceding Barbara in death is her brother Joe Bodnar.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made out to the Sight Center.

Friends will be received, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 West Laskey Road Toledo, Ohio 43623. Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 Noon at the Funeral Home with interment following at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

To share memories and condolences with Barbara's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -