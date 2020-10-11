Barbara Floyd McGowan
Barbara Floyd McGowan, 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on October 7, 2020.
Barbara built her life around her family which began when she met Jim McGowan in 1952. They enjoyed 65 wonderful years of marriage together, creating the most beautiful love story. They could still recount stories from their earliest days, telling them like it was yesterday. The love they shared was evident the moment you met them and was a gift to be shared. Barbara made sure everyone who entered their home felt the same love she shared with her family. Planning and hosting family gatherings was a joy for Barbara. She was never happier than when her home was filled with the loud chatter and laughter of her grandkids. Barbara was the most wonderful and loving Grandma to 14 grandkids and 5 great grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to support them in everything from sporting events to school activities and graduations. Barbara loved sitting in her favorite chair next to her husband surrounded by those she loved so dearly. She was always smiling, her beautiful blue eyes sparkling, tapping her feet and looking around the room at each grandchild long enough to lock eyes with each and give a little wave. The foundation of family values that Barbara and Jim fostered is a clear testament to their love and is reflected in the lives and bonds of their children and grandchildren. In Jim's words, 65 years was "a long, long time, but way too short."
Barbara loved her Irish heritage, and St. Patrick's Day was like Christmas in the ranks of holidays. The annual Jigg's dinner was a celebration not to be missed. Every Christmas, she baked hundreds of cookies, packaging them up to share with her family and many friends. Every birthday included a homemade cake. Each day was a celebration for Barbara, often with a glass of Chardonnay in hand. In her last week, she looked at her family surrounding her and said, "I am so lucky...if I'm ever not grateful enough, make sure to remind me." Barbara's 'life is wonderful' spirit will be dearly missed by her family, but the traditions she created and the joyful way she lived will forever guide their way.
Barbara graduated from St. Ursula Academy in 1949 and from St. Mary of the Springs (Ohio Dominican University) in 1953. As a proud English major, Barbara never missed an opportunity to correct the grammar of her children, grandchildren, their friends and, most recently, even her caregivers. Barbara found joy in service, volunteering for years at St. Vincent and St. Anne's hospitals and running the blood drive for many years at Christ the King church. Her call to service, paired with her conviction and wit, resulted in Barbara running every committee she joined at Christ the King, St. Ursula and St. Francis.
Barbara is survived by her wonderful husband, Jim McGowan; children, Jim (Joni), Mike (Judi), Marty, and Meg (Chuck) Niehaus; siblings, Jim (Wendy) Floyd, Bob (Joanne) Floyd, and Nancy Harshman; 14 adoring grandchildren; 3 grandsons-in-law; and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Molly Rinker and her sister, Lynne Sexton.
The family asks that you not send flowers. Barbara and Jim believed deeply in the value of a Catholic education, so please consider a donation to the scholarship fund at either St. Ursula Academy (4025 Indian Rd., Toledo, OH 43606) or St. Francis de Sales School (2323 W. Bancroft St., Toledo, OH 43607).
Unfortunately, due to COVID 19 concerns, the mass and burial will be private. Arrangements are provided by Walker Funeral Home. Please join us in watching the service which will be live streamed on Monday, October 12 beginning at 10:45 a.m. The live stream maybe viewed by visiting Barbara's profile at walkerfuneralhomes.com
and go to her tribute wall or going to www.CKToledo.org
and scroll down to live stream. The link can also be viewed at a later time.