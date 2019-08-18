|
|
Barbara (Boldt) France
Barbara France (Boldt), 77, of Toledo, passed away on August 14, 2019. Barbara was born on July 22, 1942, to Alycemae (Relyea) and Edwin Boldt. A 1960 graduate of DeVilbiss High, Barbara earned a degree in biology from the University of Toledo in 1964. She later served as a biologist in Hawaii before returning home to Toledo to start her family.
Barbara treasured her children and grandchildren, and had an affinity for dogs. She was always involved in her sons' sports, participated in bridge clubs for over 40 years, and enjoyed church, baking, gardening and books. Barbara worked for two decades at the Lucas County Department of Jobs & Family Services. She is survived by her husband N.R.; sons Ross (Francie), Scott (Kristina), and Todd (Sarah); grandchildren Nolan, Jacob, Lola, Amelia, Lucy, Madilyn, and Gunners; brother Hank Boldt (Janet) and sister-in-law Joan. She was preceded in death by sister Linda Zaye (David), brother Carl Boldt, and parents.
Barbara was an incredibly caring person and an amazing mother and grandmother – she will be greatly missed.
Visitation is 10 am on Saturday, August 24 at Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg, followed by a memorial service at 11 am. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Toledo Animal Rescue where Barbara volunteered for many years: ToledoAnimalRescue.org
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019