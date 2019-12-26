|
|
Barbara Fritz
Barbara L. (Farison) Fritz, 68, of Northwood, died December 21, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Perrysburg to Richard (Ellen Smith) Farison. She was employed with Walgreens in Rossford. Barb married Gregory Fritz on October 16, 1976, in Bowling Green and he survives.
Also surviving are their children: Cory (Melissa) Fritz, Holly (Tony) Landrosh; grandchildren: Aidan and Lyla Landrosh; siblings, Ken (Tamara) Farison and Pat (Rick) Smith.
Friends will be received in the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St., Walbridge, Ohio 43465 from 2-8 P.M. on Friday with visitation to continue at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 300 Warner St., Walbridge, Ohio 43465, from 9 A.M. Saturday with the Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 A.M. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Assoc. of Cancer Research, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, St. Jerome Catholic Church or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to www.witzlershankfh.com
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019