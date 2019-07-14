Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Barbara G. Wolfe


1939 - 2019
Barbara G. Wolfe Obituary
Barbara G. Wolfe

Barbara G. Wolfe, age 80, of Holland, OH, passed away on Friday morning, July 12, 2019 at Swanton Valley Care & Rehab.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 45 years, Phillip "Buzz" Wolfe; children, Calvin (Amy) Williamson, Corrina (Michael) Markel, Mike (Linda) Williamson, Jeff (Ramona) Wolfe, John, Edie Dye, Wally, David and Joe Williamson; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Doni McComas; many nieces, nephews and a host of additional relatives.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 1-3:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900) with her Memorial Service starting at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019
