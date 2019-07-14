|
|
Barbara G. Wolfe
Barbara G. Wolfe, age 80, of Holland, OH, passed away on Friday morning, July 12, 2019 at Swanton Valley Care & Rehab.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 45 years, Phillip "Buzz" Wolfe; children, Calvin (Amy) Williamson, Corrina (Michael) Markel, Mike (Linda) Williamson, Jeff (Ramona) Wolfe, John, Edie Dye, Wally, David and Joe Williamson; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Doni McComas; many nieces, nephews and a host of additional relatives.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 1-3:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900) with her Memorial Service starting at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
To leave a special message for Barb's family please visit,
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019