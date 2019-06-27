|
Barbara Hill
Youngstown – Barbara Hill, 82, of Youngstown, formerly of Toledo, passed away peacefully, Friday June 21, 2019.
Barbara was born May 21, 1937 in Toledo, the daughter of Charles Edward and Mildred (Hynes) Hill.
She leaves behind a niece Theresa Hill of Pennsylvania and other relatives.
There will be a graveside service held on Friday June 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mt Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Toledo.
