Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt Carmel Catholic Cemetery
Toledo, OH
1937 - 2019
Barbara Hill Obituary
Barbara Hill

Youngstown – Barbara Hill, 82, of Youngstown, formerly of Toledo, passed away peacefully, Friday June 21, 2019.

Barbara was born May 21, 1937 in Toledo, the daughter of Charles Edward and Mildred (Hynes) Hill.

She leaves behind a niece Theresa Hill of Pennsylvania and other relatives.

There will be a graveside service held on Friday June 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mt Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Toledo.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street (new location) in Boardman

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com. to view this obituary, sign the guest book and send condolences to Barbara's family.

Published in The Blade on June 27, 2019
