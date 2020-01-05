|
Barbara (Noll) Hudson Mauntler
Barbara (Noll) Hudson Mauntler, affectionately known to many as "Bobbie" age 86, of Pemberville and formerly of Woodville, OH passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Life. She was born on June 11, 1933 to Kenneth T. and Dorothy (Read) Noll in Collingswood, NJ. She married Robert "Stan" Hudson in 1953 and they had 2 sons and celebrated 17 years of marriage before Stan's passing in 1970. She would then marry Daniel E. Mauntler in Woodville, OH in 1972. Bobbie and Daniel celebrated nearly 47 years of marriage before Daniel's passing in April of 2019. In addition to being a homemaker, Bobbie worked in several capacities: as a secretary, later as the editor and publisher for the The Woodville Limestone in Woodville, as a Sandusky County Lifeguard and eventually as an amateur actress and singer in various local musicals and plays. Music, singing and acting became such an
important part of her life, it inspired her to earn a Bachelor's degree. She attended the College of Musical Arts at Bowling Green State University. At BGSU she would receive her degree in musical education in 1984. She would later teach general and choral music at Woodmore Schools from 1984 until 1993 when she finally retired. A woman of faith, she was a member of the Woodville United Methodist Church. She and Daniel enjoyed spending time at their cottage home in Lakeside. She continued to enjoy all things musical as it was music that remained her greatest joy.
Bobbie is survived by her son, Bruce Hudson of Woodville; sister-in-law, Jo Noll; nieces, Lynn (Frank) Saia, Kelly Noll; grandniece, Julia Saia, as well as 5 additional nieces and 5 additional nephews. In addition to her husbands, Stan and Daniel, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dean Hudson; and brother, Alan Noll.
Family and friends will be received 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Woodville, OH. Bobbie will be laid to rest in a private family committal in Westwood Cemetery, Woodville. There will be a Memorial Service conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Woodville United Methodist Church, 201 W. First Street, Woodville, with an additional time of family visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Friends and students of her musical past are asked to come early in order to rehearse a song in tribute to Bobbie. Officiating will be Pastor Kent Winkler. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Woodville United Methodist Church or Woodmore Schools (Music Booster) or (Drama Club). Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020