1/1
Barbara J. Dixon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. Dixon

Barbara J. Dixon, age 74, of Toledo, passed away December 4, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born March 29, 1946 in Toledo to Chester and Eleanor (Kusz) Grzybowski. Barb was employed with the former Kellermeyer Company as the Vice President of Administration. She was very active at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, especially with the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Her outgoing and warm personality radiated with everyone showing she possessed a true servant's heart. Barb's life would seem too short for many, but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives.

In addition to her parents, Barb was also preceded in death by her husband, David Dixon; sister, Ruth Allen and infant son. She is survived by her loving daughters, Diana (Paul) Kemp and Susan (Dan Schatzinger) Novins; grandchildren, Brad (Bryan) Crowley, Breanna (Todd) Snyder, Sara (Stephen) Brewer, Bryan Gray, Jr., Scott Gray, Alexis Kemp and Ethan Kemp; great-grandchildren, Todd Snyder, Jr., Gabriel, Remington and Memphis Brewer; sisters, Helen (Paul) Raczkowski and Mary (Roger) Krueger; special friend, Mike Lipinski and canine companion, "Bentley."

Due to the current pandemic, the family will Celebrate Barb's life with a private Memorial Mass at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, Saturday December 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please view the livestream Mass via St. Patrick of Heatherdowns website.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns in Barb's memory.

To leave a special message for Barb's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved