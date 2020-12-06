Barbara J. DixonBarbara J. Dixon, age 74, of Toledo, passed away December 4, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born March 29, 1946 in Toledo to Chester and Eleanor (Kusz) Grzybowski. Barb was employed with the former Kellermeyer Company as the Vice President of Administration. She was very active at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, especially with the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Her outgoing and warm personality radiated with everyone showing she possessed a true servant's heart. Barb's life would seem too short for many, but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives.In addition to her parents, Barb was also preceded in death by her husband, David Dixon; sister, Ruth Allen and infant son. She is survived by her loving daughters, Diana (Paul) Kemp and Susan (Dan Schatzinger) Novins; grandchildren, Brad (Bryan) Crowley, Breanna (Todd) Snyder, Sara (Stephen) Brewer, Bryan Gray, Jr., Scott Gray, Alexis Kemp and Ethan Kemp; great-grandchildren, Todd Snyder, Jr., Gabriel, Remington and Memphis Brewer; sisters, Helen (Paul) Raczkowski and Mary (Roger) Krueger; special friend, Mike Lipinski and canine companion, "Bentley."Due to the current pandemic, the family will Celebrate Barb's life with a private Memorial Mass at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, Saturday December 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please view the livestream Mass via St. Patrick of Heatherdowns website.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns in Barb's memory.To leave a special message for Barb's family, please visit: