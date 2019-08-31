|
|
Barbara J. Evans
Barbara J. Evans, age 84, of Toledo, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born on March 27, 1935 in Valley Creek, TN. Barb was employed as a supervisor for Toledo Building Services, retiring in 1997. She was a parishioner of Athens Missionary Baptist Church in Walbridge, OH. Barb enjoyed vacationing with her siblings out West. Above all, she was a devoted grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother.
Barb is survived by her children, Deborah Monhollen, Robert (Sheila) Evans, Frank (Annette) Evans, Michael (Kathy) Evans, and Jerry (Kathy) Evans; grandchildren, Corey (Abby), Summer (Tom), Autumn, Kristin, and Kyle; great grandchildren, Tivia, Ethan, Charles, Londyn, and Maveric "Chief"; great-great grandson, Leo; and several other extended grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Evans; mother, Summer (Mozingo); sons, Shawn and Johnny Arthur; granddaughter, Nicole Evans; and 9 siblings.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611 followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. Interment will take place in Forest Cemetery on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Memorial donations may be given to Promedica Hospice. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 31, 2019