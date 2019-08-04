|
Barbara J. George
Barbara J. George, 80 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, August 2, 2019 with family by her side. She was born to the late James and Eleanor (Merrick) Flanagan on December 31, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio. She was a loving mother, grandmother and wife. She treasured her children and especially embraced her role as grandma. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and she was always taking pictures of her family. One of her favorite hobbies was sewing and she loved to make Halloween costumes and bedroom sets for her grandchildren. She was also very active in the community. She volunteered as a Brownie Leader and served as PTA President for Birmingham School, as well as, cared for several teachers children.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ralph Jr.; children, Melissa Perry (Tammerine), Chris (April) George; grandchildren, Nicholas, Ashton, Courtney, Jacob and Chase. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Ralph III and Timothy.
Friends and family may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 3:00 - 6:00. In accordance with Barbara's wishes interment will be private.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019