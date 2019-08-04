Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. George


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. George Obituary
Barbara J. George

Barbara J. George, 80 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, August 2, 2019 with family by her side. She was born to the late James and Eleanor (Merrick) Flanagan on December 31, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio. She was a loving mother, grandmother and wife. She treasured her children and especially embraced her role as grandma. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and she was always taking pictures of her family. One of her favorite hobbies was sewing and she loved to make Halloween costumes and bedroom sets for her grandchildren. She was also very active in the community. She volunteered as a Brownie Leader and served as PTA President for Birmingham School, as well as, cared for several teachers children.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ralph Jr.; children, Melissa Perry (Tammerine), Chris (April) George; grandchildren, Nicholas, Ashton, Courtney, Jacob and Chase. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Ralph III and Timothy.

Friends and family may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 3:00 - 6:00. In accordance with Barbara's wishes interment will be private.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now