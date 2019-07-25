Barbara J. Gonzalez



Barbara Jean Gonzalez, born May 17, 1957 died on July 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by Victor Gonzalez, her husband; J.B. Goodwin, Sr., her dad; Virginia Sheline Goodwin, her mom; Linda Hall Gonzalez, her step-daughter. Left to cherish her memories are 4 sisters, Judy (Ron) Rhodes and Diane Polinski, Jessica Marie (Tony) Goodwin, Virginia Lee Goodwin; 2 brothers, James (Olga) Goodwin, J.B. Goodwin, Jr., step-children, Richard, Allison, Vincent, Victor L. and Andrea Gonzalez; many nieces and nephews. Barbara was a member of Old Fashion Missionary Baptist Church. She loved her church, going out to eat with the women and shopping on QVC. Barbara wanted to thank her friends for being there when she needed them from the nursing home, Tasha, Pat Baylis, Linda Moran, Sandy McGowan and Belle Monhollen.



Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will held in the funeral home on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Jeff Monhollen. Interment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park. Those wishing an expression of sympathy in Barbara's name are asked to consider Old Fashion Missionary Baptist Church, 515 Euclid St., Toledo, Ohio.



www.egglestonmeinert.com





Published in The Blade on July 25, 2019