Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Barbara J. Hamel


Barbara J. Hamel Obituary
Barbara J. Hamel

Barbara J. Hamel, age 84, of Toledo, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 with her family by her side at Vibrant Life in Temperance. She was born on June 14, 1934 to Charles and Belva (Jenkins) Petrosky in Aulander, North Carolina. Barb retired from Whitmer High School/Washington Local Schools in 1999 after 25 years of service as a secretary. After retirement she loved going to Las Vegas with her best friend, Norma Miller. She also was an avid Michigan football fan. Above all, her family and grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 64 years, James H. "Jim" Hamel; children, Laurie (Mark) Berndt, Greg (Barb) Hamel, James (Carol) Hamel, Steve (Heidi) Hamel and Julie Hartford; precious grandchildren, Mark, Michael and Matthew Berndt; Alex Kruzel and Grant Hamel; Jenna Lilak, Lucas, Logan and Madeleine Hamel; Jack Hamel; Jordan, Hanna and Jacob Hartford and11 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 3-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer-Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with her Funeral Service starting in the funeral home on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Barb's family would like to specially thank the staff with ProMedica Hospice and Vibrant Life Senior Living for their diligent care and love they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice in Barb's memory.

To leave a special message for Barb's family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
