W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Barbara J. Kurek


1942 - 2020
Barbara J. Kurek Obituary
Barbara J. Kurek

Barbara J. Kurek, 78, of Toledo, passed away on March 17, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1942 to Walter and Stella Czerniak in Toledo. Barbara worked and retired from Acklin Stamping. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed trips to the casino. Most of all, Barbara cherished the time she spent with her family and was the best Busia in the whole world.

Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas. Surviving are her children, Nadine (Michael) Kinshaw, Coreen (Chad) Ball and Todd (Barbara) Kurek; grandchildren, Danielle, Robert (Kennedy), Kaitlin (Jonathan), Matthew, Garrett (Caryn), Kelsey (Joe), Chad (Mary Emily), Alan, Libby, and Lydia; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Helen and Florence (Bill); and extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be private.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
