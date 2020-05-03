Barbara J. "Barb" LewandowskiBarbara J. "Barb" Lewandowski, of Maumee, went to be with the Lord peacefully Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Elizabeth Scott Nursing Home. She was born to Andras "Andrew" and Anna (Bukovan) Misejka in Rossford, Ohio. Barb was a devout Catholic and loved the Lord. She was a longtime member of St. Joe Parish, Maumee. Barb worked as a secretary for many years at Shortway Bus Lines, Gladieux and the Kelly Girls. She loved being out and shopping for a good bargain. Most of all, Barb loved dancing, it was a passion of hers. She also enjoyed time spent with her family. Barb's smile, spirit and caring nature will be missed by all who knew and loved her.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James; siblings, Andrew Misejka, Anna Mochon, Margaret Prange and Leona Hahn; and special friends, Don Vliet and Richard Kujawski. Barb is survived by her loving children, Randy Lewandowski, James Lewandowski and Lori (Craig) Jakielek; grandchildren, Camden Jakielek, Jimmy (Grace) Lewandowski and Kiki Jie Liu; great-grandchildren, Vivianna Torres and Lucas Wang; daughter-in-law, Bin Lewandowski; sister, Helen Roush; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.Visitation and Services for Barb will be Private due to the environment surrounding the coronavirus. Thank you for understanding during this difficult time. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, Toledo (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the staff and caregivers at Elizabeth Scott Nursing Home for all of their love, care and support given to Barb and our family throughout the past couple years.To leave a special message for Barb's family, please visit