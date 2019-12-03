|
|
Barbara J. Tank
Barbara J. Tank, 84, of Curtice, OH, passed away on November 25, 2019. She was born in Toledo on October 31, 1935, to Edward and Violet (Parker) Fisher. She married her high school sweetheart William and they were married for 66 years. She helped with the multiple businesses that they had over the years which included Bill's Dinner, Tank's Fish Haven, American Towing and Recovery. They also had a commercial fishing business on Lake Erie which was ran by her sons, Bill Jr., Marty and Brent Tank.
Later on in life she and Bill retired to LeHigh, Florida and lived there for 30 years. They enjoyed going on cruises, square dancing and the many friends they made in Florida.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Tank; and sister, Marian Vincent.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, William (Julie) Tank Jr., Martin (Maryjo) Tank, Jeanne Tank and Brent (Mary) Tank; sisters, Jackie Coker and Carol Parker; 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Ignatius Parish, 212 N. Stadium Road, Oregon, OH, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768). The family asks that those who wish to make a memorial contribution in Barb's name, to please consider the . Online condolences may be left at
hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019