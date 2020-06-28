Barbara J. Tischinae
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. Tischinae

Barbara J. Tischinae, age 82, of Oregon passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Barbara was born to Dana Harold and Anna Gertrude (Aliff) Morton on January 20, 1938 in Cunard, West Virginia. She was a graduate of Collins High School in Oak Hill, West Virginia. Barbara was an accomplished bowler, culminating in the 1985 Toledo PBA Pro Am Championship. She was a gifted pastry chef and could master any craft attempted. Barbara loved to garden and was always surrounded by plants and flowers.

Barbara is survived by her husband, John M.; daughters, Tamara L. Tischinae and Taina M. (Doug) Romstadt; grandchildren, Lucas J. Robson, Hannah R. Romstadt and Emma L. (Peter) Wallace; and sisters, Dolores (Jack) McGuffin and Donna (Rick) Pannell. She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Jacob M. Thompson; and a sister, Sue Light.

Services were held on Saturday June 27, 2020. with burial at North Oregon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved