Barbara J. TischinaeBarbara J. Tischinae, age 82, of Oregon passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Barbara was born to Dana Harold and Anna Gertrude (Aliff) Morton on January 20, 1938 in Cunard, West Virginia. She was a graduate of Collins High School in Oak Hill, West Virginia. Barbara was an accomplished bowler, culminating in the 1985 Toledo PBA Pro Am Championship. She was a gifted pastry chef and could master any craft attempted. Barbara loved to garden and was always surrounded by plants and flowers.Barbara is survived by her husband, John M.; daughters, Tamara L. Tischinae and Taina M. (Doug) Romstadt; grandchildren, Lucas J. Robson, Hannah R. Romstadt and Emma L. (Peter) Wallace; and sisters, Dolores (Jack) McGuffin and Donna (Rick) Pannell. She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Jacob M. Thompson; and a sister, Sue Light.Services were held on Saturday June 27, 2020. with burial at North Oregon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.