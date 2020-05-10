Barbara Jane Gordon11/11/1931 - 04/30/2020Barbara Jeffries Gordon, aged 88, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 due to natural causes. Barbara was born on November 11, 1931 in Evansville, Indiana to Albert and Olive Jeffries. She was raised and educated in Evansville graduating from Bosse High School in 1949.Barbara, her husband and their two children moved from Evansville and lived in cities in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio over the next two decades due to job transfers. While living in Farmington, MI Barbara worked as a librarian at the Junior High School and later when the family moved to Toledo in 1969 she worked at Flower Hospital as Employment Manager. In 1974 she married Horace G. Gordon, MD and worked as the office manager in his medical practice for 20 years. She cared for him until his death in 2000.Barbara always said the best part of her life was spent raising her two children, David Bryan Wetmer and Joanne Marie Wetmer-Wolff; and her two grandchildren Zachary Lewis Wolff and Natalie Marie Wolff Krueger. She was very active in their lives having been a Cub Scout den mother, a Girl Scout leader, PTA president, baseball score keeper and working once a week in the the high school office.Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Dr. Horace G. Gordon. She is survived by her children, David Bryan and Joanne Marie; her grandchildren, Dr. Zachary (Shannon) Wolff and Natalie (Steven) Krueger; great-grandchildren, James, Molly and Abigail Wolff and Cole, Olivia and Audrey Krueger; her sister Joy Skelton; and her cousin John Robertson.The family would like to especially thank Sharon and Becky, her primary caregivers for many years and Lou who also helped her in the last year. We would also like to sincerely thank the staff at Kingston Residences of Perrysburg and the Hospice of Northwest Ohio caregivers who were there for her in her last weeks. We are forever grateful to all.No services are scheduled at this time. Any future arrangements are by Walker Funeral Home, Toledo. The family suggests memorial tributes be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd. Perrysburg, OH 43551.