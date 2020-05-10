Barbara Jane Gordon
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jane Gordon

11/11/1931 - 04/30/2020

Barbara Jeffries Gordon, aged 88, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 due to natural causes. Barbara was born on November 11, 1931 in Evansville, Indiana to Albert and Olive Jeffries. She was raised and educated in Evansville graduating from Bosse High School in 1949.

Barbara, her husband and their two children moved from Evansville and lived in cities in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio over the next two decades due to job transfers. While living in Farmington, MI Barbara worked as a librarian at the Junior High School and later when the family moved to Toledo in 1969 she worked at Flower Hospital as Employment Manager. In 1974 she married Horace G. Gordon, MD and worked as the office manager in his medical practice for 20 years. She cared for him until his death in 2000.

Barbara always said the best part of her life was spent raising her two children, David Bryan Wetmer and Joanne Marie Wetmer-Wolff; and her two grandchildren Zachary Lewis Wolff and Natalie Marie Wolff Krueger. She was very active in their lives having been a Cub Scout den mother, a Girl Scout leader, PTA president, baseball score keeper and working once a week in the the high school office.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Dr. Horace G. Gordon. She is survived by her children, David Bryan and Joanne Marie; her grandchildren, Dr. Zachary (Shannon) Wolff and Natalie (Steven) Krueger; great-grandchildren, James, Molly and Abigail Wolff and Cole, Olivia and Audrey Krueger; her sister Joy Skelton; and her cousin John Robertson.

The family would like to especially thank Sharon and Becky, her primary caregivers for many years and Lou who also helped her in the last year. We would also like to sincerely thank the staff at Kingston Residences of Perrysburg and the Hospice of Northwest Ohio caregivers who were there for her in her last weeks. We are forever grateful to all.

No services are scheduled at this time. Any future arrangements are by Walker Funeral Home, Toledo. The family suggests memorial tributes be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd. Perrysburg, OH 43551.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved