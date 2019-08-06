|
Barbara Jane Michalski
Barbara Jane Michalski, age 91, of Walbridge, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Bay Park Hospital in Oregon from complications following surgery. She was born October 22, 1927 to Paul T. and Marie (Michael) Myers in Gibsonburg, Ohio.
She graduated from Scott High School in 1945 and also attended Davis Business School graduating after one year. Barbara began her career with Owens Illinois in 1946 as an Executive Secretary in the Pricing Department, retiring after 30 years.
She was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church, East Toledo Senior Center, Red Hat Society and the O/I Golden Emblem Club. She was an avid reader, loved picture puzzles, Sudoku, and Wordsearch puzzles. Another of her great joys was shopping at Christopher Banks with her niece, along with catalog shopping. Barb relished her chocolates. GG loved spending time with her great grandchildren whom she saw almost daily.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Linda (Bob) Dyko; grandchildren, Valerie (James) Weyendt, Jessica Dyko, and Nathan (Jaquie) Dyko, great-grandchildren Gavin and Daxton Colley. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Leona Dargartz, Mary Brown and Paul Myers.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Anne from Home Health Care and Barb from the Area Office on Aging.
The family will receive guests on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2-7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd. - Toledo, OH 43617, with her Funeral Service beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church 4441 Monroe St. Toledo, Oh.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019