Miss Barbara Jean Braswell Barbara Jean Braswell, 78, went home to be with the Lord, April 11, 2020, in her home. Born in Toledo, she attended Libbey High School and was a faithful member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by parents, Ernest Braswell and Mildred Braswell Rowe; sister, Dorothy Mae Woodard; brother, Calvin Braswell and grandson, Omar Braswell Sutton. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Annette, Brenda (Prophet) Jones, Shawn, Carmen Braswell and Darlene (Wiley) Wilson; son, Thomas (Elena Rodriquez) Braswell; 28 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, Amyla Braswell; brothers, Milton, Paul and Don (Annie) Braswell; sisters, Ernestine Carter, Evelyn and Karen Braswell and a host of other relatives. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Deacon Ernie S. Braswell, Officiant. Interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Services will comply with Covid-19 social distancing guidelines. cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020.