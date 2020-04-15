Barbara Jean Braswell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miss Barbara Jean Braswell Barbara Jean Braswell, 78, went home to be with the Lord, April 11, 2020, in her home. Born in Toledo, she attended Libbey High School and was a faithful member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by parents, Ernest Braswell and Mildred Braswell Rowe; sister, Dorothy Mae Woodard; brother, Calvin Braswell and grandson, Omar Braswell Sutton. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Annette, Brenda (Prophet) Jones, Shawn, Carmen Braswell and Darlene (Wiley) Wilson; son, Thomas (Elena Rodriquez) Braswell; 28 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, Amyla Braswell; brothers, Milton, Paul and Don (Annie) Braswell; sisters, Ernestine Carter, Evelyn and Karen Braswell and a host of other relatives. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Deacon Ernie S. Braswell, Officiant. Interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Services will comply with Covid-19 social distancing guidelines. cbrownfuneralhome.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
18
Wake
10:00 - 11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
APR
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved