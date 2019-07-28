|
Barbara Jean "Barb" Chesson
Barbara Jean "Barb" Chesson, age 75 of Rossford, Ohio went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 where she passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 17, 1943 in Steubenville, OH to Arthur and Catherine (Kish) Legros. Barbara was a 1962 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Steubenville, OH. She was employed with Bennett Management for 13 years in Perrysburg. Barbara was an active member of the Rossford United Methodist Church where she was involved in many activities, especially her Tuesday morning Ladies Bible Study. She enjoyed reading fiction, watching western movies and spending time with her family and friends. Barbara was a woman who loved to live simply and love greatly.
Surviving is her husband of 46 years, Jerry "Whit" Chesson; son, Jerry (Brandy) Chesson; daughter, Brooke (Montgomery) Riedel; brother, Mike (Terry) Legros. Also surviving is her first grandchild due in December. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Marge "Wiz" Fabian, Jackie Kamarec and brother, Arthur Legros.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 2 to 8 PM at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home 830 Lime City Rd. Rossford, OH. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 am in the funeral home with Pastor Dwayne Shugert officiating. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to Rossford United Methodist Church or to the . Barbara's family would like to extend a very special thanks to her church family and the staff of Ohio Living Hospice, especially her nurse Kat Carnahan for all their loving care provided to Barbara. To send expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019