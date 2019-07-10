|
Barbara Jean Collins
Barbara Jean Collins, age 82, of Toledo, passed away July 8, 2019 at Toledo Hospital. Barbara was born January 27, 1937 in Toledo to Stanley and Lucille (Wozniak) Krempa. She loved her family and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was also preceded in death by sister, Diane Porter; great granddaughter Tyonna. She is survived by her husband, Ralph A. Collins; Sr., children, Ralph Jr.(Beverly), Raymond, Roger, Randy, Kathleen (Jeff) Tabaka, Roy (Tonya), Christine (Dave); 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Pelton, Judy Misko.
The family will receive guests Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery, Toledo.
Memorial contributions may be made to or Parkinson's Society in Barbara 's memory.
Published in The Blade from July 10 to July 11, 2019