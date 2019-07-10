Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Collins


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Collins

Barbara Jean Collins, age 82, of Toledo, passed away July 8, 2019 at Toledo Hospital. Barbara was born January 27, 1937 in Toledo to Stanley and Lucille (Wozniak) Krempa. She loved her family and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was also preceded in death by sister, Diane Porter; great granddaughter Tyonna. She is survived by her husband, Ralph A. Collins; Sr., children, Ralph Jr.(Beverly), Raymond, Roger, Randy, Kathleen (Jeff) Tabaka, Roy (Tonya), Christine (Dave); 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Pelton, Judy Misko.

The family will receive guests Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery, Toledo.

Memorial contributions may be made to or Parkinson's Society in Barbara 's memory.

To leave a special message for Barbara 's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 10 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now