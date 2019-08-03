|
Barbara Jean Kerr
Barbara Jean Kerr, 76, of Toledo passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 27, 1943 to William and Elizabeth (Stackhouse) Haas. She worked at Flower Hospital for many years, before enjoying retirement. Barbara was an avid shopper and loved spending time at the Dollar Tree.
Barbara is survived by her children, Donald Kerr III and Julie (Tim) DuPont; grandchildren, Kendall Laine and Kaitlyn Masters; and great granddaughter, Rayleigh Nicole. She was preceded death by her loving husband, Donald E. Kerr Jr.
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019