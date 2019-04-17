Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
For more information about
Barbara Kibler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Kibler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Kibler


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Jean Kibler Obituary
Barbara Jean Kibler

Barbara Jean Kibler, age 72, of Temperance, MI, passed away at home on Monday, April 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 5, 1946 in Detroit, MI to Edwin and Mary (Goss) Rowden. Barbara was employed as a dispatcher for the Xerox Corp. for 12 years and as a receptionist at the Anderson's Fabrication Shop in Maumee, OH for 14 years, retiring from there in 2008. The eldest of five children herself, Barbara was all about family. She cherished her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and made sure there were plenty of family photographs taken at every gathering and event. She will be dearly missed.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Robin Frank; son, Marc Daniels; and brother, Edwin "John" Rowden. Survivors include her loving husband of 28 years, Edward Kibler; son, Adam (Jennifer) Russell; grandchildren, Rory Daniels, Amanda (Brandon) Inman, A.J. Hubler, Mason Russell, Avery Russell, and Graesyn Russell; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth Willard and Mary Jane (Craig) Walton; and brother, Rob (Annmarie) Rowden.

Visitation will be Friday, April 19 from 2-6 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Service will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home with Deacon James Dudley presiding.

Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences may be shared with the family at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now