Barbara Jean Kibler, age 72, of Temperance, MI, passed away at home on Monday, April 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 5, 1946 in Detroit, MI to Edwin and Mary (Goss) Rowden. Barbara was employed as a dispatcher for the Xerox Corp. for 12 years and as a receptionist at the Anderson's Fabrication Shop in Maumee, OH for 14 years, retiring from there in 2008. The eldest of five children herself, Barbara was all about family. She cherished her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and made sure there were plenty of family photographs taken at every gathering and event. She will be dearly missed.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Robin Frank; son, Marc Daniels; and brother, Edwin "John" Rowden. Survivors include her loving husband of 28 years, Edward Kibler; son, Adam (Jennifer) Russell; grandchildren, Rory Daniels, Amanda (Brandon) Inman, A.J. Hubler, Mason Russell, Avery Russell, and Graesyn Russell; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth Willard and Mary Jane (Craig) Walton; and brother, Rob (Annmarie) Rowden.



Visitation will be Friday, April 19 from 2-6 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Service will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home with Deacon James Dudley presiding.



Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences may be shared with the family at



www.sujkowski.com



Published in The Blade on Apr. 17, 2019