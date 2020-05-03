Barbara Jean Langston



Barbara Jean Langston born on March 28, 1940, passed away on April 6, 2020, at the age of 80 years, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born to Katherine Ousley and Harvell Harris in Toledo, Ohio. She was raised by her loving grandmother, Evelyn Berry. She was a graduate of Whitney High School. She worked at William Roche Hospital in dietary and worked at the Medical College of Ohio in the Library. She finally retired in 1989 from the Medical College of Ohio in Student Affairs. She was the mother hen to all the medical students that walked through that door. She formed lasting relationships with these students, that became physicians. They all loved her.



After retirement Barb could not just sit and do nothing. When her grandchildren started going to St. Hyacinths Catholic School, she became employed there until the last one left.



She loved to bowl and she had dedicated lots of years doing just that. The Medical College Bowling League when it originally started at RCR bowling lanes, Glass City Travelers, Tuesday Night All Stars and her favorite league the Dunbar Elks. She even worked at Imperial Lanes and Southwyck Lanes with the afterschool programs.



Barbara was preceded in death by both parents; and brother, Jerry Blackman.



She leaves behind husband, Frank Langston of 30 years; daughter, Tareva Jackson; stepdaughter, Melinda Hamilton; grandchildren, Arianna Jamison and Taylor Richardson; step mother, Mary E. Harris; sisters, Mattie Lemons, Sandra Chatman, Debbie Harris, Pamela Harris and Ruby Harris; brothers, Harvell Jr., and Ernest Harris; close family friend, Vera Reed; and special sister in law, Lillie Pearl Winston.



Special thanks to the U.T.M.C. physicians and nursing staff, who gave their all. The unsung heroes. And a final thank you to Dr. Srini Hejeebu and the staff at South Toledo Internists. Dr. Amira Gohara, thank you very much for looking out for your friend. She will indeed be missed.



Memorial Services at a later date.





