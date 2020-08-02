1/1
Barbara Jean "B.J." Lewis
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean "B.J." Lewis

Barbara Jean Lewis was born on September 7, 1949, in Wisner, LA, to the late J.L. and late Emma Lou Bennett Sr.

B.J. departed this life unexpectedly on July 24, 2020, at the Toledo Hospital. She was the third oldest of 8 children. B.J. enjoyed playing cards, being with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; late Husband, Charles Lewis; siblings, Jay, Jerry and Emma Faye.

B.J. leaves to cherish her loving memories, sons, Michael Charles Lewis and David Lewis; sister, Barbara N. Hughes, Patsy King and Gloria Ann Burden; brother, Ronnie L. Bennett; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services and burial will be privately held.

To leave a special message for Barbara's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved