Barbara Jean "B.J." LewisBarbara Jean Lewis was born on September 7, 1949, in Wisner, LA, to the late J.L. and late Emma Lou Bennett Sr.B.J. departed this life unexpectedly on July 24, 2020, at the Toledo Hospital. She was the third oldest of 8 children. B.J. enjoyed playing cards, being with family and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; late Husband, Charles Lewis; siblings, Jay, Jerry and Emma Faye.B.J. leaves to cherish her loving memories, sons, Michael Charles Lewis and David Lewis; sister, Barbara N. Hughes, Patsy King and Gloria Ann Burden; brother, Ronnie L. Bennett; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Funeral services and burial will be privately held.To leave a special message for Barbara's family, please visit: