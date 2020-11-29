Barbara Jean Schermbeck
Barbara Jean Schermbeck, 76, of Toledo, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Flower Hospital. She was born in Toledo on October 13, 1944 to James and June Russell.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; brother, Gary; sisters-in-law, Carol and Diane; brother-in-law, Bruce; and nephew, Jim. She is survived by her children, Libby (Jim) Adams, Leroy (Lori) Schermbeck and Alicia (Marc); grandchildren, Michael (Jamie), Gregory, Tiffany (Kevin), Kyle (Katie), David (Lauren), Kevin (Catie), Jordan and Justin; great-grandchildren, Avery, Cora, Addison, Emery and Abigail; brothers, David and Raymond (Sarah); sister, Pat (Lynn); and brother-in-law, Henry (Sherry); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Entombment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. For the safety of Barbara's family and guests, the wearing of masks and social distancing will be required. The funeral service will be live streamed. To attend, click on the link on the funeral home's website. Memorials may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com
