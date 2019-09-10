Home

Barbara Jean Siwajek


1946 - 2019
Barbara Jean Siwajek Obituary
Barbara Jean Siwajek

Barbara Jean Siwajek, 73 of Toledo, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, in the Advanced Specialty Hospital. She was born on August 14, 1946 to Hillard and Dorothy Bogdanski. A graduate of Central Catholic High School, Barbara worked as a supervisor for the Toledo Lucas County Public Library. She enjoyed traveling, cleaning and spending time with family and friends. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Sonny. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Martin "Marty"; nieces Terry, Jackie (Pat), Terri and Vanessa; nephew, Tommy; brother-in-law, Jimmy and sister-in–law, Marsha as well as brothers–in-law, Gregory and Harley.

Friends and family may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13th beginning at 9:30 a.m., in the mortuary, followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
