|
|
Barbara Jean Stegeman
Barbara Jean Stegeman, 81, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the University of Toledo Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 8, 1938, to Allan and Catherine Wilcox. A 1956 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Barbara married James Stegeman in 1958 and worked for the Florian Insurance Company for 54 years.
She enjoyed traveling to Florida, Nevada, Amish Country and to the American Southwest as well as playing bingo, watching cooking shows and old classic movies. She was also an avid Notre Dame and OSU football fan who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James Francis and Michael Thomas and sister, Patricia A. Cleveland. She is survived by her husband of 61 years James; children, Julie (Doug) Pavelko, James Stegeman, and Dawn (Scott) Zura; grandchildren, Jacqueline (Donald) Newell, Stephen (Katherine) Pavelko, Christine Pavelko, and Michael Pavelko, Katherine "Katie" and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Zura; great grandchildren, Mackenzie Marie Newell and another expected in June; brother, William (Judy) Wilcox and sister, Mary Catherine Whiting; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. where a Scripture Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff at UTMC especially Patty, Gina, Sarah, Melissa, Beth and Dr. Taleb for their special care.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to the or to the Dana Cancer Center.
Please view and sign the online guest registry at www.coylefuneralhome.com
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020