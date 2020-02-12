The Blade Obituaries
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Erie VFW
1944 E. Erie Rd.
Erie, MI
Barbara Jeane Streight


1931 - 2020
Barbara Jeane Streight Obituary
Barbara Jeane Streight

Barbara Streight, age 88 of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born on August 15, 1931 in Erie, MI to Ransom and Norah (Stark) Cousino. She married Ronald Streight and together they raised two sons. Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother and sister who enjoyed spending time with her family.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Ronald Joseph; daughter in-law, Deb Streight; grandson, Benjamin Streight; and 9 siblings.

She is survived by her sons, Don and Mike (Mary) Streight; grandchildren, Ron (Carrie), Mitchel (Liz), Leslie and Annie Streight; 3 great granddaughters, Kailey, Rylin and Norah; and 4 siblings.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Barbara's Life held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1 – 5 PM at the Erie VFW, 1944 E. Erie Rd., Erie, MI 48133. The family would like to express a special thanks to Ron Witter and Don Baker for all their help and friendship to Barbara throughout the years, and to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the special care in Barbara's final days. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy for the family may be left at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 12, 2020
