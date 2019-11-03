Home

Evergreen Lutheran Church
5980 Highway 73
Evergreen, CO 80439
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Lutheran Church
5980 Highway 73
Evergreen, OH
Barbara Jeanne Klinksick


1928 - 2019
Barbara Jeanne Klinksick Obituary
Barbara Jeanne Klinksick

Barbara Jeanne Klinksick, 91, passed away peacefully October 20, 2019 in Evergreen, Colorado. Barbara was born on October 17, 1928 in Toledo, Ohio to Theophilus W. R. Klinksick and Cousie L. Klinksick. Barbara graduated from Liberty High School and the Toledo School of Nursing. In 1951, Barbara married Henry Louis Kerschbaum Jr. and they raised four boys while residing in Ohio, Venezuela, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Colorado. In 1988, Barbara and Henry moved to Evergreen, Colorado to enjoy retirement in the mountains. Barbara was active in the Lutheran Church and neighborhood activities including sewing and Bridge club.

Barbara was a devoted loving wife and mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her brother, W. Robert T. Klinksick; and her husband, Henry Louis Kerschbaum. She is survived by her four sons, William (Linda) of Madison, Wisconsin, Steven (Maryjean) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Todd (Mary) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Andrew (Melanie) of Kingwood, Texas. She was a loving grandmother to her five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Barbara's celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 16th, 2019, at Evergreen Lutheran Church, 5980 Highway 73, Evergreen, CO. Barbara's generous spirit would welcome donations in leu of flowers to Evergreen Lutheran Church.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
